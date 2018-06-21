Polish actress Joanna Robaczewska to replace Shruti Seth as host of Comedy Circus

Polish actress and presenter, Joanna Robaczewska, has been signed to host the upcoming season of Sony's Comedy Circus, reports DNA.

Joanna was first seen playing the role of Rebecca, a foreign tourist travelling in India in the episode, Atithi Devo Bhavah, of crime drama series Savdhaan India in 2007.

A source close to developments revealed to DNA, “Joanna is a refreshing find. Though she’s not of Indian origin, she manages to hold fort and displays a fine sense of picking the pulse of the moment. She’s worked really hard on her Hindi and the way she speaks brings a smile on the faces of the people around her.”

Joanna replaces popular TV actress Shruti Seth as the host of the multi series reality based comedy show. Shruti has hosted seven seasons of the show, including the debut season.

As the show makes it return to TV after a gap of five years, Comedy Circus veterans Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan are also onboard on the judges panel.

The show also marks the return of controversial comedian Siddharth Sagar to TV. Along with him, other actors who will be seen in the line up are Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’s Tejaswwi Prakash, child artist Divyansh Dwivedi, Karishma Sharma and Mubeen Saudagar.

