Colin Farrell, Common roped in for Jessica Chastain's Eve; principal photography to begin on 24 September

Actors Colin Farrell and Common have joined Jessica Chastain in the upcoming action-drama, Eve.

Tate Taylor, who has previously collaborated with Chastain in the Academy Award-nominated The Help, is going to direct the film. Taylor replaced Matthew Newton as director of Eve two weeks after Newton left the project following online backlash due to his history of alleged assault and domestic violence.

Principal photography is set to begin in Boston on 24 September.

Farrell will be playing the role of Simon, the leader of a black ops organisation whom Chastain's titular character works for. Common will play Chastain's ex-fiancee, Michael.

The project will be bankrolled by Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam alongside Chastain and her Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael. Newton, who had penned the script, will also be producing Eve. Voltage’s Jonathan Deckter will be executive producing.

While Farrell will be next seen in Steve McQueen’s Widows, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, Commons last appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Suicide Squad.



On the other hand, the Oscar-winner Chastain will be next seen in It: Chapter Two, playing the adult version of Beverly Marsh and will also feature in X-Men: The Dark Phoenix.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 12:49 PM