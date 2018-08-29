You are here:

Tate Taylor roped in to helm Jessica Chastain's Eve, following Matthew Newton's step down as director

Los Angeles: Tate Taylor has replaced Matthew Newton as the director of Jessica Chastain's Eve, two weeks after Newton left the project following an online backlash due to his history of alleged assault and domestic violence.

Chastain announced earlier this month that she would star in and produce the character-driven action film through her Freckle Films production company and Voltage Pictures.

Eve is produced by Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam alongside Chastain and her Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael. Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer, and Babacar Diene as co-producer for the film.

Newton, who had penned the script, had also been set to produce Eve.

Chastain has been a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement.

Newton said he was stepping down due to the responses to his attachment.

"I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past. I can never undo the harm that I've caused the people I've cared about and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day," Newton said.

The news about Taylor was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 11:34 AM