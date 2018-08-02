Zero Dark Thirty actor Jessica Chastain to star in, produce director Matthew Newton's action film Eve

Actor Jessica Chastain is all set to star in and produce action film Eve. The film will be jointly produced by Chastain and her partner Kelly Carmichael's banner Freckle Films and Voltage Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Newton, who recently directed Who We Are Now, starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts, and Zachary Quinto, has penned the script for the film and will also helm it. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

"Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We've been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on Eve," Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement.

Newton, Nicolas Chartier, and Dominic Rustam will also produce the project while Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer, and Babacar Diene as co-producer.

Chastain was nominated for an Oscar for the best actress for her role in Zero Dark Thirty and for supporting role for The Help. She will be next seen in It: Chapter Two, playing the grown-up role of Beverly Marsh, and in X-Men: The Dark Phoenix. Variety reports that she will also star in George and Tammy as Tammy Wynette alongside Josh Brolin as George Jones.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 13:17 PM