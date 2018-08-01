Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell to feature in upcoming revenge thriller War Pigs, directed by Tommy Wirkola

Actor Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell will star in a revenge thriller titled War Pigs.

The film will be helmed by Tommy Wirkola, who has previously directed Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow: Red Vs Dead, and Netflix’s What Happened to Monday?. Written by Nick Ball & John Niven, the project was originally named The Takedown.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing through Di Bonaventura Productions, together with Matt Berenson. As per a report by Variety, production is scheduled to start in October.

War Pigs centres on a group of disillusioned ex-marines who go on one last mission to get revenge on the cartel that murdered a colleague and stole their drug money. Farrell will be seen playing Drex and Gibson, The Pastor.

Gibson's forthcoming project includes the World War II drama Destroyer and will be his first direction since receiving an Oscar nomination for Hacksaw Ridge.

Farrell will be seen next in Steve McQueen's Widows and Tim Burton's Dumbo. He has appeared in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Lobster, The Beguiled, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:54 PM