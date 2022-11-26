A day after releasing an exciting motion poster, the makers of Cirkus have now released three new film posters on Saturday. Witnessing the efforts made by the team, it seems like Rohit Shetty has made huge plans and will be seen promoting his upcoming comedy film extensively. Taking to Instagram, actor Ranveer Singh shared the three posters further showing the lead characters in focus. The posters clearly indicate that the film will be a fun ride. Notably, Ranveer will be playing the lead role in the film and portrays a double role.

With a quirky caption that read, “DOUBLE MADNESS!! CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH”, Ranveer shared the posters in three separate posts. The posters look quite vibrant with a circus theme in the background. It also features Ranveer Singh in his dual role along with other actors like Varun Sharma, Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.

Take a look:

As soon as the posters were shared, they took the internet by storm and left fans demanding for more. Many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “Double Ranveer Double energy”, while another user commented, “Done & Done! You are my family so Christmas is definitely with you.”

A third user wrote, “Those faces I see..I can tell it’s double madness.”

It is pertinent to note that it was just on Friday when Ranveer also shared the motion poster of the film. Introducing his fans to the Cirkus family, he shared the poster on his social media handles, leaving everyone excited. He further also added the film’s trailer will be out by next week.

About Cirkus

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus will bring back a fun cast together for a double dose of entertainment. All set to release on 23 December 2022, makers have already created the much-required hype ahead of its trailer release. The quirky posters are already trending on social media. Notably, the film will also mark the third collaboration between the director and Ranveer Singh after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

For the unversed, the film is basically an adaptation of the 1982 Hindi film, Angoor.

