Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for a December 23 release. The makers have now dropped a new song called ‘Aashiqui‘. It’s a lovely ode to the era of the 60s and showcases Ranveer Singh like never before.

The craze around Ranveer Singh’s Cirkusis growing immensely as its release date nears. Since the makers have unveiled its trailer and given the audience a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s sizzling dance performance, it is truly near to impossible for all moviegoers to hold their horses. However, now it seems that the makers have made up their minds to heighten the anticipation of fans. This after the filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently confirmed that his upcoming comedy-drama is ‘a prequel of Golmaal 5’. Yes, you read that right. Rohit is loved for his Golmaal franchise and is considered the filmmaker who revived the comedy genre in Bollywood.

Now, Rohit has very beautifully created his very own cop universe with his three films Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Therefore, during the trailer launch, the filmmaker was asked if he is on his way of making his “comedy verse”, as there is a mention of Golmaal in Cirkus‘ trailer and there is Deepika from his movie Chennai Express.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Rohit responded to the question by pulling out the similarities between his Golmaal franchise and Cirkus. If you have watched the recently released trailer of Cirkus very carefully, then you must have noted the presence of the Golmaal gang for a fraction of a second in the trailer video. While replying about the same Rohit revealed that not only is Cirkus the prequel of the comedy franchise’s much-awaited next part but that Ranveer also belongs to the same ashram as the Golmaal gang. Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “Ranveer Singh is also from the same ashram as the characters from Golmaal. So yes, we can say this is a prequel to Golmaal. This won’t have Ajay sir in it, but, it’s his childhood. What happens next to their story after Cirkus is something you will know in Golmaal 5.”

