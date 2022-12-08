The most electrifying song of the year is out now! Presenting to you the Queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone with the electric man Ranveer Singh in ‘Current Laga Re’ from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus!

The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi and Lijo George, penned by Kumaar and composed by Lijo George & DJ Chetas.

That’s not all, in avery surprising turn of events, Rohit Shetty has announced his lady Singham. It’s none other than his own Meenamma Deepika Padukone, who has also featured in a special song of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. With Padukone becoming a part of Singham Again, she has become the first lady cop of Rohit Shetty’s popular Cop Universe! Is Ajay Devgn listening?

The blockbuster duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty gave fans Singhamin 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014, and hinted at the third part of the franchise in the climax of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The scene saw Devgn’s character of Bajirao Singham announcing with all his heroism that he shall be coming to Pakistan to nab Jackie Shroff, who played a terrorist in the film.

Devgn is fresh off the success of Drishyam 2 and Shetty is gearing up for Cirkus, which releases on December 23.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s celebrated play The Comedy of Errors, which had earlier been roughly adapted in the past in the movies like 1982’s Angoor, 1968’s Do Dooni Chaar and the Bengali film Bhranti Bilas in 1963. Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranveer dropped the teaser video of his much-anticipated film of the year. While sharing the teaser, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Welcome to our world!” and ended with multi-colour heart emoticons and a couple of joining hand emoticons.

