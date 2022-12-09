Rohit Shetty: 'We can say Cirkus is a prequel to Golmaal as Ranveer Singh is from the same aashram'

The craze around Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is growing immensely as its release date nears. Since the makers have unveiled its trailer and given the audience a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s sizzling dance performance, it is truly near to impossible for all moviegoers to hold their horses. However, now it seems that the makers have made up their minds to heighten the anticipation of fans. This after the filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently confirmed that his upcoming comedy-drama is ‘a prequel of Golmaal 5’. Yes, you read that right. Rohit is loved for his Golmaal franchise and is considered the filmmaker who revived the comedy genre in Bollywood. Now, Rohit has very beautifully created his very own cop universe with his three films Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Therefore, during the trailer launch, the filmmaker was asked if he is on his way of making his “comedy verse”, as there is a mention of Golmaal in Cirkus‘ trailer and there is Deepika from his movie Chennai Express.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Rohit responded to the question by pulling out the similarities between his Golmaal franchise and Cirkus. If you have watched the recently released trailer of Cirkus very carefully, then you must have noted the presence of the Golmaal gang for a fraction of a second in the trailer video. While replying about the same Rohit revealed that not only is Cirkus the prequel of the comedy franchise’s much-awaited next part but that Ranveer also belongs to the same ashram as the Golmaal gang. Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “Ranveer Singh is also from the same ashram as the characters from Golmaal. So yes, we can say this is a prequel to Golmaal. This won’t have Ajay sir in it, but, it’s his childhood. What happens next to their story after Cirkus is something you will know in Golmaal 5.”

For the unversed, the Golmaal franchise began in 2006. So far four parts of the movie have already been released and the fifth one will be out soon now. Dousing the fans’ desperation, Rohit spilled the beans on the fifth part of the comedy franchise.

It seems that the filmmaker is all set to collaborate with Ranveer for his fourth project, as the actor will reportedly be a part of Golmaal 5. Earlier, Ranveer and Rohit collaborated in 2018 for their movie Simmba, which also featured Sara Ali Khan. Next, Ranveer was seen doing an extended cameo in Rohit’s 2021 directorial Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Singham star Ajay Devgn was also seen in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer’s Cirkus will hit the theatres on 23 December. Next, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein the actor will be once again seen sharing the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

