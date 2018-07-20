Chunky Pandey to reunite with Sanjay Dutt after five years for Hindi remake of Prassthanam

Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Panday are all set to re-create their magic on screen seen before in movies like Zahreelay and Khatron Ke Khiladi with the Hindi remake of Prasthanam, originally a Telugu political drama.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, a source from the sets revealed, “Chunky plays a kingmaker, an influential man used to having his way with everything. The actor recently shot a schedule in Mumbai and will now head to Lucknow for a week-long shoot that kicks off on 23 July. He has scenes with Dutt, who plays the lead, his onscreen wife Manisha Koirala, and son Ali Fazal.”

Chunky will return from London after wrapping up the next Housefull schedule starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda.

In a report by Times Of India, Ali Fazal did not even read the script of the film given to him by the director and accepted the role. With the recent developments, Jackie Shroff has joined the cast along with Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey and Dutt in lead roles. Directed by Deva Katta, Prassthanam is a story that deals with politics at the grass-root levels that occur in villages of India, corrupt political systems and the complex network between businessmen and politicians.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 15:39 PM