Farah Khan choreographs special song for Housefull 4 in London with full cast, 'British royal family'

The shooting for Housefull 4 took off in London with a special song choreographed by Farah Khan. It is set to be one of the biggest highlights of the film, Time of India reported.

Choreographer-director Farah, kicked off the shoot with a full house comprising Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

It was shot for over four days at various locations in London including the House of Lords and Kensington Palace along with a few other famous streets, specially closed off for the shoot, the Mirror report said.

Farah also had doppelgangers of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry along with their respective spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle shake a leg to her choreography for the Sohail Sen composition.

“The Queen and Charles were my favorites from the original and Housefull 2. Sadly, they were missing in the third part so I decided to bring them back in a song,” she was quoted saying in the report.

Farah recently choreographed two super-hit numbers, 'Tareefan' from Veere di Wedding and 'Zingaat' from Dhadak.

The fourth installment in the Housefull franchise will be helmed by Sajid Khan who had handed over the baton to Sajid-Farhad for the third film, Mirror reported.

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Nana Patekar and is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 14:52 PM