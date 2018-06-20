Bobby Deol responds to Race 3 critics: Film wouldn't have worked commercially if it was so bad

His latest comeback film Race 3 may have fared badly with critics but Bobby Deol is not worried as feels the movie has connected with the audiences.

Despite being panned by the critics, the Salman Khan-starrer film, which released on 15 June, crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. Race 3 also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

When asked about the criticism, Deol said, "I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone's work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn't have worked commercially."

The actor was speaking at the grand finale of Miss India 2018 on Tuesday night.

Deol said the team is really happy with the film's performance at the ticket window.

"People have given so much love to the film and accepted it wholeheartedly. Touchwood! I just want to keep doing more such films and people keep liking my work.

"Everybody is happy. The film is doing good business. What else do we want?" he said.

Deol will be next seen in the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana with brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra releasing in August, 2018.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

