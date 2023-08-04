Chrisann Pereira arrives in Mumbai 4 months after drug ordeal, says 'intend to deal with my trauma'

All is well that ends well. The same is true for Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who faced harsh law proceedings after being dragged into a false drugs case in the UAE’s Sharjah. However, she is now back in India, almost 4 months after leaving the country. Chrisann had been jailed by the Sharjah authorities since 1 April. Based on the happenings, as per reports, the Batla House actress was jailed in Sharjah for over 3 weeks but was eventually acquitted by a court. But as legal procedures had it, she couldn’t return to Mumbai until yesterday. The same prompted the Pereira family to express concerns about Chrisann’s mental health.

As per reports, the authorities gave the actress a green signal after Mumbai police discovered that someone had knowingly put her into trouble by forging fake drugs against her as revenge for a fight over a dog.

Chrisann’s arrival was shared by her brother, Kevin Pereira, who has been regular in sharing details about his sister on Instagram. In the video, the 27-year-old actress can be seen hugging with all her might her family members and caressing her pet dog at Mumbai airport. He captioned the post, “Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us. I know I announced in June that she would be returning, but it took a little longer, but she is now finally back.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8)

Check out some of the responses to the post:

One user remarked, “Praise God! Finally”

“So glad she’s back. Hope she heals from this traumatic experience in time. God Bless,” commented another.

“Happy tears!” Another said, “I had her in my prayers.”

Another user said, “Wonderful to see her reunited with her family! Take care.”

Several others responded with red hearts and ‘God Bless Her!’

‘I intend to deal with my trauma head-on.’

The actress expressed her appreciation to the Mumbai Police for helping her get back safely. Speaking on her mental health, she said in an interview with The Times of India, “I intend to deal with my trauma head-on. I am also undergoing therapy for my mental health but I plan to return to work now. I love my work and can’t wait to get back.”

The long fight

Although the actress was freed from charges in April, she was not allowed to return to her home country, India. While sharing the news on Instagram, Kevin wrote, “Chrisann is set free!!! Update: We still don’t know about her landing in India.” The family had a video call with the actress, their first since she was set free.

Check out the post from April:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8)

After being arrested, the actress also penned a heartfelt note asking fans and followers alike to respect her privacy until she returns to India.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8)

Based on an early report by TOI, besides actor Chrisann Pereira, the accused Paul Anthony had allegedly framed four more people because of personal enmity.

On the work front, Chrisann Perira has worked in Hindi movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House where she appeared in supporting roles.