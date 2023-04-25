‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Batla House’ actress Chrisann Pereira was arrested for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it. The actress is currently locked inside the Sharjah Central Jail in UAE and there’s a lot more than what meets the eye. This is a story about revenge and retribution.

The Mumbai Crime Branch investigated the matter and found out this was a trap and a story involving a dog. Netizens were quickly reminded of films like Ek Hasina Thi and Gumraah when the news broke out. The police have already arrested two people, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate, in the case. Rajesh was arrested today, a day after Anthony’s arrest. They were also arrested on the charges of demanding money from the actress.

The accused have been sent to police custody till May 2.

