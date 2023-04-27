Actor Chrisann Pereira, arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on charges of drug possession and lodged at a jail in Sharjah, has been released by law enforcement authorities there, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Thursday.

Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an ‘audition’ while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series. Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt directed Bollywood movie ‘Sadak 2‘, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento which one of the accused had given to her to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

After her arrest, the accused – Ravi Bobhate and Anthony Paul – allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to rescue her, the official said.

The actor’s mother then approached the Mumbai Police who arrested the duo and booked them for cheating. The Mumbai Police had sent the case-related documents to the authorities concerned who went through the case details following which Chrisann Pereira was released on Wednesday night, he said.

An official communication with the Ministry of External Affairs was underway in this connection, he said. Pereira is likely to return to Mumbai in a day or two, the official said.

The actress’ brother Kevin Pereira has shared their mother’s reaction on social media:

He also shared another post two days back on how the culprits in the case were arrested. He wrote- “CULPRITS ARRESTED – PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW (Pictures of victims Chrisann Pereira and Clayton Rodrigues).”

About the case

Pereira was arrested for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it. The actress is currently locked inside the Sharjah Central Jail in UAE and there’s a lot more than what meets the eye. This is a story about revenge and retribution.

The Mumbai Crime Branch investigated the matter and found out this was a trap and a story involving a dog. Netizens were quickly reminded of films like Ek Hasina Thi and Gumraah when the news broke out. The police have already arrested two people, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate, in the case. Rajesh was arrested today, a day after Anthony’s arrest. They were also arrested on the charges of demanding money from the actress.

The accused have been sent to police custody till May 2.

