Chris Pratt called out by Jason Momoa for using single-use plastic bottle; Aquaman star apologises later

Expressing concern over the climate crisis, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa called out Chris Pratt for using a plastic water bottle. The Guardians of the Galaxy star on Tuesday posted a picture of him on Instagram as promotion for Amazon's fitness and workout range.

In the caption, Pratt announced that he would be showing everything that he uses for his workouts and "keeping active". However, Momoa took note of the plastic bottle Pratt holds in the picture. The comment along with the post was collated by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Here is Pratt's photo and Momoa's comment



View this post on Instagram #HotGuysWhoRecycle. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:03am PST

Later Momoa shared a picture of him and his daughters posing with Pratt. He apologised in the post for the unprecedented attention it received and offered to send Pratt a case of Mananalu, his water brand that only uses recyclable aluminum cans.

Here is Momoa's post

Momoa had launched his brand in early 2019 with a YouTube video where he shaved off his iconic beard for the first time since 2012. In the video he explained that almost 75 per cent of the aluminium used is completely recyclable.

In September, the actor delivered a speech on climate change at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. According to Independent, he was at a meeting about mall Island Developing States (SIDS), which include island nations of Bahamas, Barbados, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Haiti. He spoke about ocean pollution and the rising sea levels.

"The oceans are in a state of emergency. Entire marine ecosystems are vanishing with the warming of the seas, and as the waste of our world empties into our waters, we face the devastating crisis of plastic pollution," he said. Momoa further spoke about how corporations and governments needed to be held accountable for the increasing damage to the planet.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 14:34:44 IST