Jason Momoa says he can't be part of Aquaman 2 as protest against TMT construction escalates in Hawaii
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was scheduled to soon begin filming on his sequel to the DC franchise but the actor has chosen to use the same platform to protest the Thirty Meter Telescope construction on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano.
Being from the region, Jason unabashedly called out the construction of the telescope, which poses a threat to environmental balance in the area. “Sorry Warner Bros, we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS IS NOT HAPPENING," writes the actor in a lengthy Instagram post, ranting about the unfair construction.
Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano is considered sacred by the local population on the island. The construction stands as a direct risk to what they consider is the 'realm of gods', reports Heroic Hollywood.
Check out Jason Momoa's post
View this post on Instagram
FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration. #KuKiaiMauna #WeAreMaunaKea #TMTShutdown
View this post on Instagram
ONE TRIBE. Human race. A huge mahalo to the members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe that came to the mauna yesterday to share their dances, support, love & solidarity with us. It means a lot for the people of standing rock to come to the mauna because we have kanaka here who have stood and stayed on their frontlines as well. That’s what it’s all about, standing with eachother and being there for eachother in times of need. 📸: @kapzphotography A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on
Recently, Dwayne Johnson also spoke on the issue, and extended his support against the construction.
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:37:15 IST