Jason Momoa says he can't be part of Aquaman 2 as protest against TMT construction escalates in Hawaii

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was scheduled to soon begin filming on his sequel to the DC franchise but the actor has chosen to use the same platform to protest the Thirty Meter Telescope construction on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano.

Being from the region, Jason unabashedly called out the construction of the telescope, which poses a threat to environmental balance in the area. “Sorry Warner Bros, we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS IS NOT HAPPENING," writes the actor in a lengthy Instagram post, ranting about the unfair construction.

Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano is considered sacred by the local population on the island. The construction stands as a direct risk to what they consider is the 'realm of gods', reports Heroic Hollywood.

Check out Jason Momoa's post

Recently, Dwayne Johnson also spoke on the issue, and extended his support against the construction.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:37:15 IST