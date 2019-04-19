Jason Momoa bids adieu to Game of Thrones character, shaves beard to raise awareness about recycling

Jason Momoa, who is best known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Arthur Curry in Aquaman and Declan Harp in the Frontier TV series, shaved his beard for the first time since 2012. The actor bid goodbye to his signature beard in a video he shared on YouTube to help raise awareness for recycling.

"I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet. And we have a solution. I don't wanna b***h about it but the only thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle. And that's aluminium," he explains in the four-minute-long video before adding that almost 75 per cent of the aluminium used is completely recyclable. He also talks about the brand of canned water he is launching alongside Ball Corporation, writes CNN.

Twitter users reacted to the actor's drastic makeover while lauding him for the cause he supports.

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

#JasonMomoa shaved to protest water bottles and announce his own aluminum canned water line. And I’m here for all of it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pZP2Bh8Ydj — Walter Chumley (@walter_chumley) April 18, 2019

At first I was devastated when I saw the headline, but then I saw the photo and 911: Hello 911, what's your emergency? Me: *hyperventilating* 911: ... you saw the photo of Jason Momoa without a beard didn't you#JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/oCxWLhiuCI — Jocelyn (@joceapotamus) April 18, 2019

A round of applause to #JasonMomoa for using his platform to bring more awareness to our environmental responsibilities. https://t.co/skri3wQ4r1 — Kyshia.O (@KyshiaO) April 18, 2019

What seems to be the problem here? Nothing. I’m a #lesbian but I appreciate this face. Also, raising awareness about plastic pollution? 2 birds, 1 stone. Thank you #jasonmomoa pic.twitter.com/P1gvEAZQPL — Ivy (@roguesteals) April 18, 2019

Remember the repercussions we were warned about if we didnt take care of our planet and recycle... Well, its upon us #JasonMomoa has a bare face now. I hope you're all happy... pic.twitter.com/hEqhjXXYrn — Jennifer Edwards 💚🇮🇪💚 (@Jenniesapetal) April 18, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 13:14:51 IST

