You are here:

Jason Momoa bids adieu to Game of Thrones character, shaves beard to raise awareness about recycling

FP Staff

Apr 19, 2019 13:14:51 IST

Jason Momoa, who is best known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of ThronesArthur Curry in Aquaman and Declan Harp in the Frontier TV series, shaved his beard for the first time since 2012. The actor bid goodbye to his signature beard in a video he shared on YouTube to help raise awareness for recycling.

"I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet. And we have a solution. I don't wanna b***h about it but the only thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle. And that's aluminium," he explains in the four-minute-long video before adding that almost 75 per cent of the aluminium used is completely recyclable. He also talks about the brand of canned water he is launching alongside Ball Corporation, writes CNN.


View this post on Instagram

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Twitter users reacted to the actor's drastic makeover while lauding him for the cause he supports.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 13:14:51 IST

tags: Aquaman , Arthur Curry , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , declan harp , frontier , Game of Thrones , Hollywood , Jason Momoa , Khal Drogo , plastic , Recycling

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa talks about 'almost losing' Emilia Clarke to brain aneurysms

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa talks about 'almost losing' Emilia Clarke to brain aneurysms

Game of Thrones: Twitter is obsessed with Gwendoline Christie's red carpet look at show's NY premiere

Game of Thrones: Twitter is obsessed with Gwendoline Christie's red carpet look at show's NY premiere

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Twitter reacts to Sansa-Daenerys' first meeting and cold vibes

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Twitter reacts to Sansa-Daenerys' first meeting and cold vibes