Chris Pratt's sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, to release on Christmas 2020

Hollywood star Chris Pratt's Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures project, The Tomorrow War, will hit theatres on 25 December, 2020. The sci-fi thriller was earlier titled Ghost Draft.

Pratt revealed the new name of the film on his social media and said he will be executive producing for the first time.

Chris McKay is attached to direct the film from a script by Zach Dean. Yvonnne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also feature in the movie.

The story follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing.

Pratt was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, which was one of the highest grossing Hollywood films this year. He will also voice Pixar Animation's fantasy film titled Onward about two elf brothers who are out an adventure to discover if magic still exists. He will be reuniting with his Endgame co-actor Tom Holland in the film.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 16:41:15 IST