Chiranjeevi Turns 67: A look at his best Telugu films

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi. The actor turns 67 today. Born as Konidela Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad in Andhra Pradesh's Mogalthur, Chiranjeevi is considered to be the jack of all trades. Chiranjeevi has gained popularity in the 1980s for introducing break dance and performing stunts that were never seen before. He made his acting debut in the Telugu film industry in 1978, with director K. Vasu's Pranam Khareedu. In a career spanning well over 40 years, he has been a recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, here’s taking a look at his top Telugu movies:

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Released in 1990, the film featured Sridevi and Chiranjeevi in the lead roles. The actor is known for his action as well as his romantic roles. Chiranjeevi and Sridevi’s romantic tale in the film bowled the audiences over.

Gang Leader

Gang Leader turned out to be a superhit film, starring Chiranjeevi and Vijay Bapineedu. Chiranjeevi essayed the role of a reckless youngster, who embarks on a mission to avenge his brother's death, in the film. It was even dubbed in Hindi with the title Aaj Ka Gundaraj. Gang Leader helped Chiranjeevi in establishing a fan base for himself among the younger audience.

Gharana Mogudu

Gharana Mogudu, released in 1992, also featured Nagma and Vani Viswanath in the leading roles. With his break dance and suave style in the film, Chiranjeevi left an indelible mark in the viewers’ minds. Over the years, Gharana Mogudu went on to earn cult status.

Indra

Chiranjeevi's Indra is regarded as one of his most popular films of all time. Its powerful dialogues and Chiranjeevi's larger-than-life portrayal succeeded in making it a blockbuster hit. The film also starred Sonali Bendre in the lead role.

Shankar Dada MBBS

Released in 2004, the film was an official remake of the Bollywood film Munna Bhai MBBS. The film was received well by the audience. Chiranjeevi's double role as a student and a rowdy youth were lavished with praise by netizens and critics alike. After the film’s release, his style was copied by hundreds of fans across the state.

