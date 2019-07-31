Chhichhore: Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film to release on 4 August, Friendship Day

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is scheduled to releases on 4 August, which is celebrated as Friendship Day. The makers recently made the announcement through the leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the news on Twitter.

Check out the announcement

#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/pyXPQbZcWP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2019

Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, sees the lead pair appear in a double role of sorts. The two avatars, that each actor is seen in, hints at the fact that the makers may be trying to portray two completely different generations. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty. Shraddha Kapoor had penned an emotional note after wrapping up the shoot. The Stree actor shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram account, along with a series of pictures from the film's wrap-up party. Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie and called it the "experience of a lifetime." Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post

Owing to the rescheduling of Saaho, featuring Shraddha and Prabhas in the lead, there were reports that Chhichhore would be pushed to 6 September. But it seems like the makers went with the original release date.

Reports in Times Now suggest that the narrative of Chhichhore will be set against the backdrop of an engineering college. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 30 August.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 16:48:14 IST