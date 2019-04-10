Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey filming on set gets leaked online

Deepika Padukone is presently in Delhi shooting for her production venture Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. Recently, a video clip of Deepika and co-star Vikrant Massey was leaked online. The clip features the two actors filming a scene.

Deepika, seen in a yellow and white salwar-kameez, gets off a bike with Vikrant in one of Delhi's markets. Soon after, Vikrant (in a blue shirt and black pants) is seen crossing the street while Deepika waits for him. In a recent interview with India Today, Vikrant had said that working with an actress of Deepika's calibre was not only a big opportunity for him but also a big responsibility. Talking about his character in the film, the actor revealed he had to gain 8 kg in order to fit the look of his character. "As the shoot progresses, I will have to load up another three so I have been binging on anything and everything, from sweets and saturated fats to junk food," added Vikrant. Deepika's first look from Chhapaak was widely appreciated, especially since it drew close resemblance to Laxmi's look.

Chhapaak is set to hit the screens on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 14:58:09 IST

