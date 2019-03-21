Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone shares behind-the-scenes photo with Vikrant Massey from film's first table read

Deepika Padukone has finally begun work on her much-awaited film titled Chhapaak.

The actor shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film, which shows her sitting with her co-star Vikrant Massey at the script reading session of the film.

The director of the film Meghna Gulzar also posted pictures on her Twitter handle which features her with her lyricist-filmmaker father Gulzar and the film's team, who can be seen getting familiar with the script.

Speaking to media at the sidelines of an event recently, Deepika shared that the film will officially go on floors on Monday, 25 March.

"It's so ironic that on the day of Holi, I am off to Delhi for the shooting of Chhapaak. We will start shooting it on Monday. It's a very important film and I feel that the story which we are showcasing in our film needs to be told," she said.

The upcoming film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal.

The 33-year-old actor will essay the role of Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Agarwal is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Deepika is also co-producing the film along with Fox Star Studios.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji's web series titled Broken but Beautiful, where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 12:39:23 IST