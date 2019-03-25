You are here:

Chhapaak: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez applaud Deepika Padukone's first look

The first look of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak broke the internet ever since it was released. The actress received tremendous praise for miraculously resembling the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal by not just the netizens but also by many Bollywood actresses.

Deepika will play the character of Malti, an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal.

The actress is now buried in positive responses for her first look by her colleagues on social media. Top Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Jaqueline Fernandez, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra among others are flooding the social media with their reactions to the first look.

Parineeti took to her Twitter and called Chhapaak an important film. She wrote, Now THATSSS an important film!!!! Amazeeee @deepikapadukone

Kiara Advani wished the actress all the best as begins her journey with this film on Monday.

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the first look and posted clapping hands emoticons as a response.

Not just Twitter but Deepika garnered immense love and support for her film even on Instagram by many actresses.

Priyanka Chopra commented, 'Amazing!' with a heart and high-five emoji while Huma Qureshi wrote, “Cannot. Wait” with a heart emoji.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez commented ‘Unbelievable’ while Pooja Hegde wrote “Just can’t wait for this one” below the picture. Bhumi Pednekar wrote,” Wow” with a heart emoji while Dia Mirza commented “All my love and good wishes for this journey! More power to you for choosing Malti and Chhapaak!"

Many fans have also recognised the efforts of the prosthetic and makeup team for giving Deepika an uncanny resemblance to Laxmi.

The film, that also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead, will release on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 15:23:48 IST