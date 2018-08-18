Chekka Chivantha Vaanam poster: Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Simbu likely to play brothers in Mani Ratnam film

Following the revelation of the character posters of the Mani Ratnam directorial, the makers of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam unveiled the official poster of the film on Twitter

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam official poster is a collage of all the four primary character posters that were revealed previously. The leads of the film are Vijay Setupathi, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay and Simbu who will be playing Rasool, Varadan, Thyagu and Rudra respectively.

As reported earlier, the action-thriller is likely to portray Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay as brothers.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies. While most of the details for this action-packed project have been kept under wraps, reports have been floating that the film will based on industrial pollution and its effects on people's lives.

The film, apart from the four male leads, also stars Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. The film, one of the most anticipated multi-starrer projects of 2018, is expected to release in September.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 13:22 PM