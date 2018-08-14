Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Arvind Swami's Varadan looks angry, violent in Mani Ratnam's directorial

Mani Ratnam's upcoming Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) is a much awaited multi-starrer which features Silambarasan, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. The makers released Swami's first look from the film on 13 August.

Swami's character, titled Varadan, is seen sporting a red shirt with an enraged expression. His stance is aggressive and almost violent. As reported earlier, the film is likely to portray Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay as brothers.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be Swami's fifth venture with director Mani Ratnam. The News Minute reports that Arvind Swami had debuted with Ratnam in Thalapathy, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

Despite facing production delays due to a stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and digital service providers, Ratnam managed to wrap up the project by June 2018. The film is currently in its post-production phase and is scripted by Ratnam and Shiva Ananth. In an earlier report, a source from the film's unit had told Firstpost, "The team is eyeinga September release, provided everything goes as planned without any hassles. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu."

Initially, the film was to feature Fahadh Faasil as one of the lead characters but owing to the delay, Faasil opted out. He was replaced by Arun Vijay. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Appani Sarath among others in key roles.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 14:29 PM