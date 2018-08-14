You are here:

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Arvind Swami's Varadan looks angry, violent in Mani Ratnam's directorial

FP Staff

Aug,14 2018 14:29:13 IST

Mani Ratnam's upcoming Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) is a much awaited multi-starrer which features Silambarasan, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. The makers released Swami's first look from the film on 13 August.

Swami's character, titled Varadan, is seen sporting a red shirt with an enraged expression. His stance is aggressive and almost violent. As reported earlier, the film is likely to portray Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay as brothers.

Arvind Swami's look in . Image from Twitter

Arvind Swami's look in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Image from Twitter

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be Swami's fifth venture with director Mani Ratnam. The News Minute reports that Arvind Swami had debuted with Ratnam in Thalapathy, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

Despite facing production delays due to a stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and digital service providers, Ratnam managed to wrap up the project by June 2018. The film is currently in its post-production phase and is scripted by Ratnam and Shiva Ananth. In an earlier report, a source from the film's unit had told Firstpost, "The team is eyeinga  September release, provided everything goes as planned without any hassles. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu."

Initially, the film was to feature Fahadh Faasil as one of the lead characters but owing to the delay, Faasil opted out. He was replaced by Arun Vijay. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Appani Sarath among others in key roles.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 14:29 PM

tags: #Aditi Rao Hydari #Arvind Swami #BuzzPatrol #Chekka Chivantha Vaanam #Mani Ratnam #Rajinikanth #Southside #Tamil Cinema

also see

Aditi Rao Hydari on casting couch experience: I did not get work for eight months after my refusal

Aditi Rao Hydari on casting couch experience: I did not get work for eight months after my refusal

Naragasooran trailer: Karthick Naren's latest thriller leaves us with multiple burning questions

Naragasooran trailer: Karthick Naren's latest thriller leaves us with multiple burning questions

Karunanidhi still in Kauvery Hospital: Actor Vijay visits DMK chief, meets Stalin to inquire about health

Karunanidhi still in Kauvery Hospital: Actor Vijay visits DMK chief, meets Stalin to inquire about health