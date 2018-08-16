Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Poster introduces Vijay Sethupathi as Rasool in Mani Ratnam directorial

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the much-anticipated Mani Ratnam film, revealed on Independence day the role of Vijay Sethupathi in the film. The tweet from Madras Talkies introduced Vijay as Rasool in the narrative.

In the poster, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen with dripping wet hair against a red-orange backdrop, referring to the title of the film, which literally translates to 'the red hued sky'.

Social media has been abuzz with news of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam owing to its stellar lineup, which includes Simbu, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh among others.

The makers had previously disclosed the characters that actors Arvind Swami and Arun Vijay will be essaying, that of Varathan and Thyagu, respectively.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies. While most of the details for this action-packed project have been kept under wraps, reports have been floating that the film will based on industrial pollution and its effects on people's lives.

Mani Ratnam’s last directorial, Kaatru Veliyidai, released in 2017.

