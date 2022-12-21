Charu Asopa was recently seen visiting Rajeev Sen’s home along with daughter Ziana. In a recent vlog shared by Asopa, Ziana can be seen holding hands of both her parents as she walks. The video made the fans go ‘aww’.

Even though the couple is no longer together, they make sure to spend time with their little daughter as a family every once in a while.

In her vlog, Charu said, “Rajeev wanted to meet Ziana and come home but I told him that we will only come there because it will be an outing for Ziana as well. Whenever we take her outside, she feels very happy.”

In the video, Charu can be seen walking with Ziana while Rajeev stands behind them. But their daughter looks back and makes her father join them too, holding their hands.

The scene attracted lot of heartfelt comments from fans.

A user wrote, “The moment when Charu holds her hand while walking and Ziana stops, looks back and Rajeev immediately holds her hand and all three start walking together … that moment when the kids bring their parents together is so special keeping aside the differences ..”

Another wrote, “It’s a heart melting moment when Ziana held both parents hands💖💖💖 child actually needs both in life.” A fan shared, “When she turned back… Awww that was sweetest… Stay blessed and happy, you three.”

Both Charu and Rajeev had decided to end their marriage more than a month ago. The couple has had a troubled relationship since the beginning of their marriage. Even brief attempts to patch their marriage up failed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.