TV actress Charu Asopa is presently trying to start afresh with her little daughter, Ziana after her marriage with actor Rajeev Sen went through a rough phase, leading the couple to part ways. Despite having differences with her husband, Charu still continues to share a healthy and warm relationship with her in-laws including her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. She never misses a chance to express her affection for her in-laws, whether that be on birthdays or family gatherings. This was recently witnessed after Charu recently shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her father-in-law Subir Sen. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Charu shared a family video from Sen’s birthday last year and penned a sweet note for him. Calling him the best father-in-law, she further thanked him for loving her like his own daughter.

“Happy bday baba .. may god give every girl a father-in-law Like you. You are the best. Thank you for loving me like your own daughter. Love you baba,” Charu wrote.

Check Charu Asopa’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)



Speaking about the video, we can see Charu spending some quality time with her in-laws including her father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law Sushmita Sen, and her daughters Alisah and Renee. Besides them, we could see a few glimpses of Charu’s little daughter Ziana.

Notably, Rajeev Sen was missing from the pictures. In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, many of her fans took to the comment section and lauded her sweet gesture.

On the other hand, actress Sushmita Sen also shared a special post on her father’s birthday. Sharing a series of pictures with family members, Sushmita wrote, “Love, kindness, courage & empathy…the four chambers of a balanced heart. Here’s to the one who epitomises it!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Baba. Here’s to your health & happiness always!!! You are God’s precious blessing in our lives!! We love you!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Charu also commented on this post and reiterated her affection for her father-in-law.

