Television actress Charu Asopa has been struggling with a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. While she continues to go through a rough phase of her life, the actress has presently moved to a different house and is trying to make a fresh start in her life with her loving daughter Ziana. She is in a healing process and has diverted her focus to self-care, spending time with her daughter, and also towards her career. Charu also runs her own YouTube channel where she often shares videos of her daily life including her moments with her daughter.

In the latest video shared on YouTube, the actress shared her happiness after she saw her daughter walking for the first time. Noting the special date of ’11 December 2022′, Charu states how it was a big day for her as she watched her daughter taking her little steps slowly.

The video begins with the actress driving back to her house after work followed by which we can see a lot of glimpses of her little princess. Ziana along with her house help can be seen playing and having quality time with her mother. It was during play time when Charu encouraged her daughter to walk and she did manage to walk a few steps before sitting down.

Watch:

Sharing the video on YouTube, Charu added a caption that reads, “Ziana started walking.” She also shared the video on Instagram. As soon as the video was shared, many of her fans took to the comment section and showered love on the mother-daughter duo. A user wrote, “Wow charu loved watching ziana walking .she is so adorable..you are juggling between work and ziana really well and people who help a working mom in their journey of motherhood and their career and job should be applauded..enjoy”, while another one commented, “Adorable! Every parent is delighted when a child first starts walking. Soon Ziana will be talking too.”

Well, this is not the first time when the actress has shared videos of her daughter. Time and again, Charu often shares glimpses from Ziana’s daily activities and from some of her special moments. Besides, the two also go on trips and other family gatherings.

