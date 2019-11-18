Charlie's Angels director Elizabeth Banks responds to critics of reboot: You've had 37 Spider-Man movies

Elizabeth Banks, the director of Charlie's Angels reboot, has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual property was baffling.

The 42-year-old actor-director, who also stars as one of the Bosleys in movie, said Spider-Man is one of the few examples to have been reinvented time and again.

"You've had 37 Spider-Man movies and you're not complaining! I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years - I feel totally fine with that," Banks told WSJ magazine.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the three angels in the new film.

Explaining why Stewart returned to a mainstream movie franchise after doing many indie projects post-Twilight, Banks said the trend of big-budget film series has been "unfair" to women.

"Being in a big franchise allows you to have it all. I recognise the same thing, it's almost unfair for women. The best roles are usually in small movies, but then you don't make any money. It's okay to want to make money," she added.

Banks has also co-produced the film.

