Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek's prison drama remake Papillon to release in India on 31 August

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 17:26:56 IST

Papillon starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Rami Malek (from Mr Robot and the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody) is set to release in India on 31 August. MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India, read a statement to IANS.

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek in Papillon. Twitter @Anton_Zimsky

Based on the autobiographical novel Papillon, published in France in 1969, the film tells the story of two prisoners trying to escape a penal colony in French Guiana.

The mystery drama, which is a remake of the 1973 adaptation starring Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen is helmed by Danish director Michael Noer, writes Variety. Aaron Guzikowski has penned the screenplay.

Papillon will follow the epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld framed for murder. Convicted and sentenced to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil's Island, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance to regain his freedom. Convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon's escape making for a gripping watch.

Eve Hewson, who will also be seen opposite Taron Egerton in Robin Hood, stars in Papillon as Hunnam's love interest Nenette, according to Variety.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

 

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:26 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Charlie Hunnam #Eve Hewson #Hollywood #Mr Robot #Papillon #Rami Malek #Sons of Anarchy

