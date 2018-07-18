Bohemian Rhapsody new trailer traces Queen's meteoric rise to fame, Freddie Mercury's private life

The new trailer of Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming Queen biopic, has been released and it traces the genesis of the legendary band and their most popular song 'We Will Rock You'. Starring Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the two-minute-30-second-long trailer begins from where it all started: Mercury joins Brian May and Roger Taylor, who perform together as Smile, to become Queen.

The trailer then captures the band's rise to fame in the 1970s, with an epic mix of 'We Will Rock You' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' playing in the background. The band's chemistry, their early struggles at getting picked up and the Mercury's controversial personal life are captured with his signature flamboyance shining through it all. At one point in the trailer, Roger Taylor (played by Ben Hardy) loses his cool after he is made to sing the 'Galileo' part in a piercing falsetto in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. To this, Malek's Mercury replies, "Roger, there’s only room for one hysterical queen."

The iconic visuals from when the band took the stage at Live Aid at London's Wembley Stadium in 1985, often regarded as their greatest live performance ever, make the trailer an all-goosebumps experience.

Also starring Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello, Bohemian Rhapsody is slated to release on 2 November and chances are, it might be one of the early Oscar contenders.

Watch the trailer here.

