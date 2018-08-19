Mr Robot actor, co-producer Christian Slater says show is set to end after season 4

The Emmy-inning TV series Mr Robot has been renewed for a fourth season, but co-producer and actor Christian Slater believes that it will be the last season of the series. In an interview with Collider, he said that the new season is still being written but he does not know how big or small his role will be.

"Sam [Esmail] (the show's creator) always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline. So, I think that Season 4 will be it," said Slater.

However, Rami Malek (who plays the show's protagonist Elliot Alderson), when asked about Slater's comments regarding the end of the show, told ScreenCrush, "That’s news to me. Christian, I should text him," Malek admitted. "It’s his birthday today. I’ll give him a ring and find out what info he’s got. Well, if Sam can do the rest of the story in one season, that’ll be a feat."

Mr Robot coming to an end should not come as a surprise to all because Esmail in 2017 had shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he had envisioned the show to last for four or five seasons.

