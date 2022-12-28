After two years of low-key celebrations due to the Covid-19 situation, the year 2022 was big for everyone including our Bollywood celebrities who entered a new phase of their lives. Starting from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal, we saw many of our favourite stars getting married to the love of their lives. From big fat celebrations to private affairs at secluded destinations, celebrities have done it all and we are already impressed. With that said, while the couples are enjoying the new phase with each other, they will be also marking the arrival of a new year with 2022 ending in a few days.

As the world gears up for the new year celebrations for 2023, these newly-wed couples will also celebrate the occasion for the first time post-wedding. Let’s check the names of the couples in accordance with the sequence of their wedding dates.

Bollywood couple who will celebrate first their ‘New Year’ post-marriage

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar (27 January 2022)

After keeping her relationship secret from the world, actress Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in traditional Bengali and South Indian wedding ceremonies. The couple’s dreamy wedding photos also went viral on the internet.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar (19 February 2022)

After dating for around four years, actor-director Farhan Akhtar got married to model and actress Shibani Dandekar on 19 February 2022. The two went for a mix of Nikah, Maharashtrian, and Christian rituals.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor (14 April 2022)

One of the most-awaited weddings of the year was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting hitched in a surprising manner. While the family kept all the matters under wraps, the couple in April got married in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai.

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara (9 June 2022)

After remaining in a relationship for nearly seven years, actor Nayanthara got married to filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan on 9 June. Their wedding saw several big faces including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in attendance.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal (4 October 2022)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding was among the most-awaited ones. The two were earlier set to get married in April 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they postponed the wedding and finally got hitched this year. Richa and Ali’s wedding was one grand affair.

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya (4 December 2022)

To be the latest to join the league, actress Hansika Motwani recently got married to businessman Sohael Kathuriya on 4 December 2022 in Jaipur. Starting from Mehendi to Haldi, the couple had a proper big fat wedding.

These are among our favourite couples who will take part in their first new year celebrations.

