Captain Marvel official merchandise may have unveiled Brie Larson's look from upcoming MCU film

It is a rare occurrence when a film's look is revealed not by its makers but by a merchadising company. However, Brie Larson's look as Captain Marvel was unveiled not by its producers but by Captain Marvel merchandise on Amazon.com.

OFFICIAL #CaptainMarvel movie merchandise have stated to pop up online!! “Marvel: Character Notebook Collection #CaptainMarvel! Celebrate hero Carol Danvers and her exciting entry into the MCU with this notebook set featuring imagery from Captain Marvel!” https://t.co/Y42jhbz0Ia pic.twitter.com/VebTZL9UpE — Captain Marvel News ︽✵︽ (@CaptMarvelNews) August 27, 2018

A Marvel fan account shared the images of collectable Captain Marvel notebooks, where Captain Marvel is seen set against a red backdrop, standing upright and with her hair blowing in the wind.

There are yet no announcements regarding unveiling of promotional posters or teasers for the film as yet.

The story follows Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. The film has an ensemble of stars including Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou.

Set to release in the US on 8 March, 2019, Captain Marvel is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 17:46 PM