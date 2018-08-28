You are here:

Captain Marvel official merchandise may have unveiled Brie Larson's look from upcoming MCU film

FP Staff

Aug,28 2018 17:46:53 IST

It is a rare occurrence when a film's look is revealed not by its makers but by a merchadising company. However, Brie Larson's look as Captain Marvel was unveiled not by its producers but by Captain Marvel merchandise on Amazon.com.

A Marvel fan account shared the images of collectable Captain Marvel notebooks, where Captain Marvel is seen set against a red backdrop, standing upright and with her hair blowing in the wind.

There are yet no announcements regarding unveiling of promotional posters or teasers for the film as yet.

The story follows Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. The film has an ensemble of stars including Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou.

Set to release in the US on 8 March, 2019, Captain Marvel is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 17:46 PM

tags: #Ben Mendelsohn #Brie Larson #BuzzPatrol #Captain Marvel #Djimon Hounsou #Hollywood #Marvel Cinematic Universe #MCU #Samuel L. Jackson

also see

New Avengers 4 fan theory contends Iron Man clashed with Thanos before Infinity War

New Avengers 4 fan theory contends Iron Man clashed with Thanos before Infinity War

Stan Lee granted 3-year restraining order against ex-adviser Keya Morgan, whom he accused of elder abuse

Stan Lee granted 3-year restraining order against ex-adviser Keya Morgan, whom he accused of elder abuse

New Avengers 4 fan theory predicts Tony Stark visiting Wakanda, teaming up with Shuri to defeat Thanos

New Avengers 4 fan theory predicts Tony Stark visiting Wakanda, teaming up with Shuri to defeat Thanos