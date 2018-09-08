Captain Marvel: Jude Law took MCU advice from Robert Downey Jr. before joining Brie Larson in Marvel film

Jude Law's introduction to Captain Marvel was guided by one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest stars, Iron Man himself, reports the Entertainment Weekly. Robert Downey Jr advised Law to never fret about trying to "understand everything" while filming.

Comparing the process of shooting a Marvel film to a little piece in a jigsaw puzzle, Downey Jr told Law to 'just do his piece'. "He talked a little bit about how [making a Marvel movie is like] fitting this one piece into a bigger picture that someone else has got their eyes on, and giving yourself over to that." said Law.

Both Law and Downey Jr have worked together on the Sherlock Holmes series in 2009 and 2011 and are also scheduled to return for the 2020 installment of the series.

Talking about his character in the narrative revolving around Carol Danvers, Law said, "He’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.” However, he averted questions on whether his character's called Mar-Vell in the film. "I’m not going to confirm or deny that," said Law plainly.

Law's character is close to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, considering her something akin to a "pet project". In the film, Law tries to guide Captain Marvel to reign in her powers and use them more judiciously. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely,” said Law.

