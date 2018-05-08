Sherlock Holmes 3: Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law-starrer detective drama to release on Christmas 2020

With the roaring success of Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr has proven himself as the top-billed cast of the Marvel movies, but there is another beloved franchise that he had promised to return with, and looks like Sherlock Holmes 3 is happening with an expected Christmas 2020 release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures have announced the Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law-starring third installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise, based on the iconic British detective figure created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. There is no confirmation whether the director of the original two films, Guy Ritchie, will be returning for this, as he is busy with Disney’s live-action Aladdin. The movie is scripted by Chris Brancato with Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram as producers of the project, as reported by Variety.

The first two installments of the franchise were blockbuster successes, with Sherlock Holmes, that released on 25 December, 2009, making $524 million, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, that released in December 2011, making $545.4 million at the worldwide box office. The third movie will release after a long hiatus of nine years.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s TV series Sherlock, a modern day reading of the Sherlock mysteries, had also emerged in the meantime and proven to be a huge critical and mass success.

While it is a hot topic of speculation if Robert Downey Jr will hang up his Iron Man suit after next year’s Avengers 4, he certainly has a roster of smash hit franchises in place, like the upcoming Doctor Doolittle movie, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, with a matching stellar cast comprising Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Ralph Fiennes and Antonio Banderas in the film based on author Hugh Lofting‘s second Doctor Dolittle book.

