Captain Marvel: Brie Larson's superhero film leaked by piracy website Tamil Rockers within hours of release

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson's highly-anticipated superhero film Captain Marvel was illegally made available online for download within hours of its theatrical release by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. In order to avoid getting caught, Tamilrockers frequently keep changing their domain extension.

The piracy website is infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Tamilrockers was also responsible for leaking Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Tamil romantic drama Dev, Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy and Arun Vijay's Thadam, among others. Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ site.

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, which hit cinemas on 8 March alongside Captain Marvel was also leaked online by the piracy website. Piracy may affect the box office collections as the audience may prefer to download the films instead of visiting theatres.

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Larson plays the titular superhero, the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, in the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. It also features Jude Law and Gemma Chan.

Recently, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it's a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 13:54:07 IST