Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film powers to Rs 27.11 cr in two days

Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel witnessed a limited growth on the second day of its release. The latest offering from MCU added another Rs 14.10 crore on Saturday, after collecting Rs 12.75 crore on its opening day on 8 March in Indian theatres.

According to trade analysts, the film is eyeing to collect over Rs 40 crore in the opening weekend.

#CaptainMarvel witnesses limited growth on Day 2, but the 2-day total is excellent... #English version outperforms... Targets ₹ 40 cr+ total in its opening weekend... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.11 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 32.28 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Captain Marvel released along with Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, and is also competing with Indra Kumar's action-adventure potboiler Total Dhamaal and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi,which are in their third and second week respectively.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the story of Larson's character Carol Danvers as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies. The film's cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have directed the feature.

It was recently reported that the online piracy website Tamil Rockers had leaked the film just a day after its release in the country. According to IBTimes, Captain Marvel's earnings in India may get affected as potential audience may choose to illegally download it, rather than visit a theatre.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 17:50:48 IST