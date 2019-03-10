You are here:

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film powers to Rs 27.11 cr in two days

FP Staff

Mar 10, 2019 17:49:16 IST

Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel witnessed a limited growth on the second day of its release. The latest offering from MCU added another Rs 14.10 crore on Saturday, after collecting Rs 12.75 crore on its opening day on 8 March in Indian theatres.

A still from Captain Marvel. Courtesy: Marvel Studios

A still from Captain Marvel. Courtesy: Marvel Studios

According to trade analysts, the film is eyeing to collect over Rs 40 crore in the opening weekend.

Captain Marvel released along with Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, and is also competing with Indra Kumar's action-adventure potboiler Total Dhamaal and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi,which are in their third and second week respectively.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the story of Larson's character Carol Danvers as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies. The film's cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have directed the feature.

It was recently reported that the online piracy website Tamil Rockers had leaked the film just a day after its release in the country. According to IBTimes, Captain Marvel's earnings in India may get affected as potential audience may choose to illegally download it, rather than visit a theatre.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 17:50:48 IST

tags: box office , BoxOffice , Brie Larson , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Captain Marvel , captain marvel box office collection , Carol Danvers , Hollywood , Jude Law , Marvel Cinematic Universe , MCU , Samuel L. Jackson , TamilRockers

also see

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film mints Rs 15 cr on opening day in India

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film mints Rs 15 cr on opening day in India

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson's superhero film leaked by piracy website Tamil Rockers within hours of release

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson's superhero film leaked by piracy website Tamil Rockers within hours of release

Watch: Captain Marvel star Brie Larson flies fighter jets, teams up with Kim Possible in new promo videos

Watch: Captain Marvel star Brie Larson flies fighter jets, teams up with Kim Possible in new promo videos