You are here:

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 123.80 cr in 2 weeks

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 13:41:01 IST

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal is rapidly inching towards the the Rs 125 crore milestone. The film's current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 123.80 crore.

Total Dhamaal earned Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday (2 March) and Rs 6.03 crore on Monday. The partial holiday of Mahashivratri also contributed to the earnings.

A still from Total Dhamaal. Source: YouTube

A still from Total Dhamaal. Source: YouTube

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience in families as well as kids.

Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 13:41:01 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Anil Kapoor , box office , BoxOffice , madhur dixit , Total Dhamaal , total dhamaal box office collection

also see

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn-led comedy earns Rs 7.05 cr on Day 6, inches toward 100 cr mark

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn-led comedy earns Rs 7.05 cr on Day 6, inches toward 100 cr mark

Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 81 cr in 5 days

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 81 cr in 5 days