Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 123.80 cr in 2 weeks

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal is rapidly inching towards the the Rs 125 crore milestone. The film's current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 123.80 crore.

Total Dhamaal earned Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday (2 March) and Rs 6.03 crore on Monday. The partial holiday of Mahashivratri also contributed to the earnings.

#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon... Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today... Eyes ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 123.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience in families as well as kids.

Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit , Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 13:41:01 IST