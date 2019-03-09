Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy mints Rs 56.7 cr

Luka Chuppi has completed its first week run with a decent haul at the box office. The Dinesh Vijan presentation has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and its overall earnings now stand at Rs 56.74 crore. The film earned Rs 4.03 crore on Thursday (7 March) Rs 3.04 crore on Friday.

#LukaChuppi maintains well... Slightly affected by #CaptainMarvel wave at metros/plexes... Expected to gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that due to the release of Badla and Captain Marvel, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer may have seen a slight reduction in the number of screens. Currently in its second week of release, the film's domestic box office collection was not so much affected by the Brie Larson film. It is expected to gather momentum over Saturday and Sunday, add trade analysts.

Luka Chuppi has beaten the last year’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45.94 crore) to emerge Kartik’s highest week 1 grosser.

Written by Rohan Shankar and directed by Laxman Utekar, the Maddock Films production, deals with the concept of live-in relationships in India. Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in important roles.

