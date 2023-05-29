This year Cannes became a platform for voicing protest and voicing strong political statements. It started off with woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the iconic stairs of the festival. Then came the Iranian born model, Mahlagha Jaberi who made a statement to #stopexecution in Iran.

Jaberi shared a montage video of her wearing the dress with a message reading, ”Stop execution.” This caused a lot of sensation on social media.

Sharing the video, she wrote on social media, ”Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier .Incredible videographer by @joystrotz . Thank you for bringing our vision to life.And special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran.”

One of the Instagram user wrote, ”I didn’t follow you and I didn’t even know you that much, but today everyone is talking about your patriotism except for the enemies of the country, you showed it in the best way possible #”

While someone else commented, ”The message you delivered to the world was great. Thank you, dear Mahlagha. Hoping for freedom.”

There has been an outpouring of execution this year and it is a threat to human right. Mahlagha Jaberi did this to draw attention to the tense situation in Iran.

Cannes a platform for protest

In the middle of all the red carpet looks that have been grabbing headlines at the Cannes Film Festival of a protestor caught everyone’s attention. The woman was spotted wearing a dress with the colours of the Ukrainian national flag on the stairs leading to the theatre and then proceeded to cover herself in fake blood.

Several pictures and videos of the act are currently going viral on social media. The lady garnered praises for doing this on the internet as a user wrote “Well done that lady.” Another netizen commented, “Nicely done by her!!!!!” “And she still looks FABULOUS!,” a user wrote.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, French actress Catherine Deneuve paid tribute to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war and recited a poem, Hope, by the Ukrainian poet, Lesya Ukrainka.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.