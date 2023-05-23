Entertainment

Woman draped in colours of the Ukrainian flag pours fake blood on herself at Cannes red carpet

Donning a yellow and blue dress with blue heels, the woman pulled out two capsules of the red paint and smiled at the cameras before releasing it on her head.  

FP Staff May 23, 2023 07:37:58 IST
Woman draped in colours of the Ukrainian flag pours fake blood on herself at Cannes red carpet

On Sunday, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, a woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the red carpet by pouring fake blood on herself during the screening of the film Acide, on the steps of the Palais des Festivals. Post that, she was removed by the security staff.

Donning a yellow and blue dress with blue heels, the woman pulled out two capsules of the red paint and smiled at the cameras before releasing it on her head.

Related Articles

Trishla

Trishla Gowani The scion of Kamala group of companies makes her grand debut on the red carpet in cannes 2023

Trishla

Content Creator Dolly Singh To Make Her Cannes Film Festival Debut This Year

Several pictures and videos of the act are currently going viral on social media. The lady garnered praises for doing this on the internet as a user wrote “Well done that lady.” Another netizen commented, “Nicely done by her!!!!!” “And she still looks FABULOUS!,” a user wrote.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, French actress Catherine Deneuve paid tribute to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war and recited a poem, Hope, by the Ukrainian poet, Lesya Ukrainka.

In the last year, at the festival, we saw a Ukrainian woman staging a protest on the red carpet against the Russian forces by stripping naked and revealing the message ‘stop raping us’ written in body paint across her chest, against a blue and yellow flag.

This act came amid reports that Russian soldiers were committing sexual violence against Ukrainian women.

The war, which began on 24 February 2022, has taken numerous lives and it still continues to escalate between the two countries.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 09:39:03 IST

TAGS:

also read

Here are the films competing at this year's Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Here are the films competing at this year's Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers to France's Cote d'Azur.

Not just Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Entertainment

Not just Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj last year opposite Akshay Kumar and will now be seen with John Abraham in Tehran.

Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'
Entertainment

Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'

“Taxi Driver” nevertheless won Cannes' top honor, the Palme d'Or. Having heard of Williams' disapproval, Scorsese and company had already flown home, with dashed hopes of any big award.