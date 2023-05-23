On Sunday, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, a woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the red carpet by pouring fake blood on herself during the screening of the film Acide, on the steps of the Palais des Festivals. Post that, she was removed by the security staff.

Donning a yellow and blue dress with blue heels, the woman pulled out two capsules of the red paint and smiled at the cameras before releasing it on her head.

A woman wearing a dress the color of the Ukrainian flag at the Cannes Film Festival spilled fake blood on her to draw attention to the Russian invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VOap2CSnas — Vega (@Vega12991453) May 22, 2023

Several pictures and videos of the act are currently going viral on social media. The lady garnered praises for doing this on the internet as a user wrote “Well done that lady.” Another netizen commented, “Nicely done by her!!!!!” “And she still looks FABULOUS!,” a user wrote.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, French actress Catherine Deneuve paid tribute to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war and recited a poem, Hope, by the Ukrainian poet, Lesya Ukrainka.

In the last year, at the festival, we saw a Ukrainian woman staging a protest on the red carpet against the Russian forces by stripping naked and revealing the message ‘stop raping us’ written in body paint across her chest, against a blue and yellow flag.

This act came amid reports that Russian soldiers were committing sexual violence against Ukrainian women.

The war, which began on 24 February 2022, has taken numerous lives and it still continues to escalate between the two countries.

