Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor arrives at French Rivera, along with sister Rhea, ahead of red carpet appearance

Cannes: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja along with her sister Rhea Kapoor have finally landed at Cannes on Sunday and the fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first look of their favourite actor at the red carpet.

The 33-year-old posted a small video on her Instagram where she can be seen walking her way in style. "Bonjour de Cannes!," she captioned the post.

The Veere Di Wedding actor kept her fans updated with her trip to Cannes by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram. Earlier today, the actor along with her sister was snapped outside the Mumbai airport as the duo were about to take off for Cannes.

Sonam was seen wearing loose blue capris and a red top completing the do with a khaki jacket. Amid much excitement, the actor shared another picture from the aircraft as soon as she touched down France to express her excitement over the festival.

Sharing a glimpse of her hotel suite in Cannes, the Neerja actor shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen showing off her room while a tired Rhea and her team members can be seen lying on the sofa.

Last year a newlywed Sonam aced the red carpet event with her gorgeous looks. Donning chooda and Mehendi, she had heads turn as she wore a Vera Wang couture beige gown for her second red carpet appearance.

The actor known to shine with some cultural subtleties in her outfits is making the wait unbearable for her 2019 red carpet avatar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 10:37:33 IST

