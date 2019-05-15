Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, A R Rahman, Kangana Ranaut among Indian attendees

The Cannes Film Festival will witness celebrities parade past the lines of paparazzi and fans during the 11-day-long event in the French Riviera. The festival which began on 14 May will conclude on 25 May. On the opening day, celebrities Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez made an appearance on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty, Malika Sherawat and Hina Khan are some of the Indian celebrities expected to make an appearance at the 72nd edition of festival.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who recently celebrated 40 million followers on Instagram, will make her debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. A fan page of Priyanka put up a bunch of pictures of her leaving her New York apartment, apparently heading to Cannes. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who has walked the prestigious red carpet before, will attend the event on 16 May, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

👗 @michaelkors 💎 @amrapalijewels @vogueindia @priyankaskhanna @deepikagehani 📸 @moeez 💄 @mallika_bhat 💇‍♀️ @aamirnaveedhair

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 10, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor has locked 20 and 21 May for her appearances in the French Riviera. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana will travel to the French Riviera from 16 to 18 May for the alcohol brand Grey Goose. She said in a statement, “Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again." Reportedly, Kangana has been planning to represent the country wearing a sari made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India.

A R Rahman

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @arrahman on May 14, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arrahman on May 14, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

Mallika Sherawat

View this post on Instagram

Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on May 12, 2019 at 10:26pm PDT

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram #JustBe...Restoring my energy.. Before it begins 🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 13, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Hina Khan, who will be making her debut at the Cannes Internation Film Festival this year, will be walking the red carpet at the gala event. She will also speak at a panel discussion organised by the India Pavilion. Her short film, Lines, will premiere at the festival on 17 May.

Reports say that Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Madhur Bhandarkar will be part of the Indian delegation as well.

#Cannes2019 @humasqureshi & @DianaPenty will take part in a session on 'Women in Global Cinema' at the India Pavilion on 18th May. @Festival_Cannes — Sunny Malik (@sunnymalik) May 14, 2019

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 15:29:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.