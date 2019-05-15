Priyanka Chopra thanks fans after crossing 40 mn followers on Instagram: 'Really touched and moved'

Priyanka Chopra, the most followed Bollywood personality on Instagram, has now crossed another social media milestone. The global icon has crossed 40 million followers on Instagram.

Taking her to Instagram stories, the actress thanked her fans for following her on the social networking site. "Oh My God! 40 million. Its amazing. I still remember the day when I joined Instagram. One by one, all of you have been part of such an amazing journey for me. I am really touched and extremely moved. I love you all and thank you for all your support all my life. I hope it always stays,” she said in the video.

She also posted a short clip sharing her excitement on achieving this feat.

Check out the Instagram post here:

While Chopra's current follower count stands at 40.1 million, her Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone has 35 million followers. Alia Bhatt has 33 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Priyanka is expected to attend the ongoing Cannes Internation Film Festival, which will also see Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, among others. Reportedly, her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell has said said that Priyanka is headed to the French Riviera. However, no confirmation has been given by the actress yet. Vogue India reports that the actress was spotted in semi-formals leaving her New York apartment, presumably to fly to France.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 14:37:43 IST

