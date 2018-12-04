Brie Larson to feature in Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix film, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson will reportedly feature in I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Netflix's new film will be adapted and helmed by Charlie Kaufman. The narrative will be based on Iain Reid’s 2016 debut novel of the same name.

The plot revolves around the story of Jake, who takes a road trip with his girlfriend (played by Larson) to meet his parents on their isolated farm. The catch, however, is that she is planning on ending it with Jake. The storyline thickens when Jake takes an unexpected detour which leaves Larson's character stranded. As a consequence of the obvious tension and psychological vulnerability, the narrative takes a horrific turn.

Kaufman is also set to produce the film along with Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu from Likely Story. Reid will also be co-producing the project.

Larson has a few interesting films coming up in the near future. Barring Captain Marvel, Brie is scheduled to feature opposite Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy. The Warner Bros film reunites the actress with Destin Daniel Cretton, who was also her director for Short Term 12.

Larson's Captain Marvel is creating considerable buzz ever since the first-look of the character was released. The second trailer was released on 4 December.

