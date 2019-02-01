Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston to produce, star in Showtime's legal drama Your Honor

Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Showtime said on Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in Your Honor, a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, and Peter Moffat. Moffat, known for Doctor Who, has also penned a few episodes of the series, including the first episode, informs Variety.

Cranston, who is also producing the show, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. It becomes the catalyst for what Showtime called "a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices." It is based on the Israeli series Kvodo, which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, and produced by Ram Landes, according to Collider.

Production on the 10-episode series will begin later this year in New Orleans, the cable channel said. A debut date for Your Honor has not been announced.

Cranston, who starred in smash hit AMC drama series Breaking Bad, won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series four times for that show. He will next appear on Broadway in Network, an adaptation of the 1976 film of the same name.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

