Brahmastra part 1 pushed to Christmas 2019; Akshay Kumar will now release Mission Mangal on 15 August

Dharma Productions' upcoming venture Brahmastra, which includes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy as part of the cast, will now release on Christmas 2019. The first part of the fantasy adventure trilogy was earlier slated to hit cinemas on Independence Day.

The announcement was made via producer Karan Johar and the production house's official Twitter handle.

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen next in Mission Mangal, touted as Bollywood's first space drama, thus announced 15 August, 2019 the release date of the film. Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen also star in the feature helmed by Jagan Shakti.

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Brahmastra is director Ayan Mukerji's self-proclaimed "most ambitious" project so far. It was previously reported that the film has a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore and will chronicle the life of a superhero (Kapoor), as stated by one of the film's co-producers, Namit Malhotra, in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal, produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, will begin filming mid-November.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 13:42 PM